6th Annual Scramble for Mental Health

Slippery Rock Golf Club

160 Ralston Rd, Slippery Rock, PA 16057, USA

Team Registration
$500

Includes
• Four person team
• Cart,
• Greens fee,
• Hotdog at the turn,
• Dinner
• 10 basket raffle tickets

Super Sponsor
$3,500

Includes
• Two (2) Foursomes
• 3'x8' banner
• Recognition on website - link to sponsor site for 1 year, promotional materials, & digital marketing

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Includes
• One (1) Foursome

• 3'x8' banner
• Recognition on promotional materials & digital marketing

Gold Sponsor
$600

Includes
• 2'x6' banner

•12"x18" sign w/ logo
• Recognition on promotional materials & digital marketing

Silver Sponsor
$300

Includes
• 2'x6' banner
• Recognition on promotional materials and digital marketing

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Includes
• 12"x18" sign w/logo
• Recognition on promotional materials and digital marketing

Dinner and Fun Package only
$50

Includes
• Dinner
• 10 basket raffle tickets
-𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐠

