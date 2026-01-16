6th Annual Sporting Clay Fundraiser

About this event
Take part in the sporting clay course! Check in starts at 8:00am with competition starting at 8:30am.Open to ages 10+. Must bring own firearm & ammo (50 shots) limited supply for purchase at event. Early Bird Registration will end on April 17, then price will increase to $75. Cannot sign up for more than 1 competition, they run concurrently.
Take part in the 3 event pistol competition! Check-in starts at 9:00am and competition starts at 9:30am. Open to ages 10+. No optics allowed. Must bring own firearm & ammo, limited supply for purchase at event. Early Bird Registration will end on April 17, then price will increase to $55. Cannot sign up for more than 1 competition, they run concurrently.
Enjoy the festivities as a spectator! Watch the competitions or listen to music in the hall. There will be raffles, door prizes, a silent auction, and lunch. Early Bird Registration will end on April 17, then price will increase to $25.
4 event tickets & your logo on a banner that will be hung at the event then moved to the Hasting location gym after. This also includes recognition on social media and in the Reminder Newspaper.
2 event tickets & your logo on a banner that will be hung at the event then moved to the Hasting location gym after. This also includes recognition on social media and in the Reminder Newspaper.
Your logo on a sign that will be hung in pistol pavilion and recognition on social media and in the Reminder Newspaper.
Your logo on a station sign along the clay course at a clay station and mentioned on social media and in the Reminder Newspaper.
Your name mentioned on social media and in the Reminder Newspaper.
Purchase a single gun raffle ticket. Do not need to be present to win. Drawing held Saturday, May 2, 2026 @2pm Must be 21 to participate. Michigan Raffle License #R84586 Organization ID #140140.
1.Kimber Micro 9 Cinder 9mm Pistol in Black **Retail $540
2.Taurus 444 Raging Bull .44 Mag Revolver 8.37" Barrell **Retail $750
3.Ruger GP100 4.2" SS .357 Mag Revolver **Retail $940
4.Tippman Arms 4-22LTE Black .22LR **Retail $490
5.Henry Big Boy X Model Carbine, .44 Magnum Lever Action Rifle **Retail $1,150
6.Winchester .350 Legend Rifle with Scope **Retail $1,000
7.CZ O/U 12 Gauge 3 in. Shells, 28" Barrel **Retail $950
8.Browning 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle with Scope **Retail $900
9.Mossberg Patriot .400 Legend with Scope & Threaded Barrel **Retail $650
10.Custom Built AR 15 .223/5.56 with Suppressor **Retail $2,800
Purchase a 3 pack of gun raffle tickets. Must be 21 to participate. Do not need to be present to win. Drawing held Saturday, May 2, 2026 @2pm Must be 21 to participate. Michigan Raffle License #R84586 Organization ID #140140.
1.Kimber Micro 9 Cinder 9mm Pistol in Black **Retail $540
2.Taurus 444 Raging Bull .44 Mag Revolver 8.37" Barrell **Retail $750
3.Ruger GP100 4.2" SS .357 Mag Revolver **Retail $940
4.Tippman Arms 4-22LTE Black .22LR **Retail $490
5.Henry Big Boy X Model Carbine, .44 Magnum Lever Action Rifle **Retail $1,150
6.Winchester .350 Legend Rifle with Scope **Retail $1,000
7.CZ O/U 12 Gauge 3 in. Shells, 28" Barrel **Retail $950
8.Browning 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle with Scope **Retail $900
9.Mossberg Patriot .400 Legend with Scope & Threaded Barrel **Retail $650
10.Custom Built AR 15 .223/5.56 with Suppressor **Retail $2,800
Purchase a 10 pack of gun raffle tickets. Must be 21 to participate. Do not need to be present to win. Drawing held Saturday, May 2, 2026 @2pm Must be 21 to participate. Michigan Raffle License #R84586 Organization ID #140140.
1.Kimber Micro 9 Cinder 9mm Pistol in Black **Retail $540
2.Taurus 444 Raging Bull .44 Mag Revolver 8.37" Barrell **Retail $750
3.Ruger GP100 4.2" SS .357 Mag Revolver **Retail $940
4.Tippman Arms 4-22LTE Black .22LR **Retail $490
5.Henry Big Boy X Model Carbine, .44 Magnum Lever Action Rifle **Retail $1,150
6.Winchester .350 Legend Rifle with Scope **Retail $1,000
7.CZ O/U 12 Gauge 3 in. Shells, 28" Barrel **Retail $950
8.Browning 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle with Scope **Retail $900
9.Mossberg Patriot .400 Legend with Scope & Threaded Barrel **Retail $650
10.Custom Built AR 15 .223/5.56 with Suppressor **Retail $2,800
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!