6th Annual Strike Out Veteran Suicide

3810 Lake Ave

Fort Wayne, IN 46805, USA

Four Member Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship Level - Spare
$250

Includes the following:

Digital projection ad (.jpeg)

Announcement during event

Recognition on all FW22 social media

Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event

Sponsorship Level - Strike
$750

Includes the following:

Digital projection ad (.jpeg)

Announcement during event

Recognition on all FW22 social media

Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event

Small logo on event shirt

Team registration ($100.00 value)

Sponsor T-shirts (4)

Sponsorship Level - 300-Perfect Game
$1,000

Includes the following:

Digital projection ad (.jpeg)

Announcement during event

Recognition on all FW22 social media

Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event

Medium logo on event shirt

Team registration ($100.00 value)

Sponsor T-shirts (4)

20 Raffle Tickets

Sponsorship Level - Hall of Fame
$2,000

Includes the following:

Digital projection ad (.jpeg)

Announcement during event

Recognition on all FW22 social media

Sponsor-provided banner displayed at event

Large logo on event shirt

2 Team registrations ($200.00 value)

Sponsor T-shirts (8)

40 Raffle Tickets

