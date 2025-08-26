2025 Fall Pie Fundraiser

The fusion of slightly crunchy Granny Smith apples that are sweet yet tart give this pie an irresistible taste!
The same extraordinary taste as our Apple Pie, but with a crunchy crumb topping.
A new spin on our Dutch Apple infused with a rich swirl of silky caramel creating a luscious, gooey filling.
Succulent apricots picked right here in the valley fill this pie for a natural invigorating taste!
Jam packed with only the best boysenberries we can find, this pie is tart and sweet all at the same time!
A wonderful blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries - a customer favorite!
A tremendous mixture of tangy rhubarb and sweet strawberries that is irresistible!
Made with the most fresh, juicy peaches in the valley with a sweet crumb top - it's a must try!
Capturing only the best spices and ingredients to create the most delicious pumpkin pie for this fall favorite!
