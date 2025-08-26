2025 Fall Pie Fundraiser

Apple Pie
$20

The fusion of slightly crunchy Granny Smith apples that are sweet yet tart give this pie an irresistible taste!

Dutch Apple Pie
$20

The same extraordinary taste as our Apple Pie, but with a crunchy crumb topping.

Caramel Apple Pie
$20

A new spin on our Dutch Apple infused with a rich swirl of silky caramel creating a luscious, gooey filling.

Apricot Pie
$20

Succulent apricots picked right here in the valley fill this pie for a natural invigorating taste!

Boysenberry Pie
$20

Jam packed with only the best boysenberries we can find, this pie is tart and sweet all at the same time!

Mixed Berry Pie
$20

A wonderful blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries - a customer favorite!

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
$20

A tremendous mixture of tangy rhubarb and sweet strawberries that is irresistible!

Peach Cobbler
$20

Made with the most fresh, juicy peaches in the valley with a sweet crumb top - it's a must try!

Pumpkin Pie
$20

Capturing only the best spices and ingredients to create the most delicious pumpkin pie for this fall favorite!

Pie Donation
$20

Make the holiday season a little brighter for members of our community experiencing food insecurity - thank you!

