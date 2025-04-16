6th Grade "Cruising Into Middle School" Dance

Enter your Students name below. All-inclusive ticket to attend - Join your friends for a Graduation Party with an evening of celebrating & making memories! Enjoy food, dancing, games, photo keepsakes, & more! *Permission Form MUST be submitted to attend.
Enter your Students name below. All-inclusive ticket to attend - Join your friends for a Graduation Party with an evening of celebrating & making memories! Enjoy food, dancing, games, photo keepsakes, & more! *Permission Form MUST be submitted to attend.
Sponsor a Student
$40
We'd love to see EVERY 6th Grader get to celebrate with their friends & say 'goodbye' to their final year at Manatee Elementary! If you're able to, please consider adding this option to assist a student in need of some support to be able to attend.
We'd love to see EVERY 6th Grader get to celebrate with their friends & say 'goodbye' to their final year at Manatee Elementary! If you're able to, please consider adding this option to assist a student in need of some support to be able to attend.
Donation to help cover Dance costs
$5
This event is fully funded by ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships. Please consider donating what you can to help cover the costs that will make this party unforgettable!
This event is fully funded by ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships. Please consider donating what you can to help cover the costs that will make this party unforgettable!
Add a donation for Manatee Elementary PTO Incorporated
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!