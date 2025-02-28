Albany Athletics

Albany Athletics

6th Grade Developmental Team Player Registration Payment Plan

Full Payment Option item
Full Payment Option
$850
This option covers all of your fees up front in full. This payment is expected to be paid by March 17.
Three-Payment Option Payment 1 item
Three-Payment Option Payment 1
$275
This payment option breaks the fees up into 3 payments. The first payment is due by March 17 and the second payment of $275 will be sent and expected on April 14. The final payment of $275 will be sent and expected on May 12.
