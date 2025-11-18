Eagle Rock Elementary PTA

6th Grade Field Trip @ CIMI Toyon Bay

One Student Donation
$250

This donation covers the full remaining cost of a student attending the 6th grade CIMI field trip.

One Student + Round Up Donation
$300

This donation covers the full remaining cost of a student attending the 6th grade CIMI field trip AND "rounds up" to contribute to funds to ensure all students can attend.

One Student + Angel Donation
$500

This donation covers the full remaining cost of a student attending the 6th grade CIMI field trip AND sponsors another classmate to attend who is not able to donate at this time.

Monthly Donation - February
$50
Available until Mar 1

Split up your donation monthly (January - May). This will cover the full donation amount by May 2026.

Monthly Donation - March
$50
Available until Apr 1

Split up your donation monthly (January - May). This will cover the full donation amount by May 2026.

Monthly Donation - April
$50
Available until May 1

Split up your donation monthly (January - May). This will cover the full donation amount by May 2026.

Monthly Donation - May
$50
Available until Jun 1

Split up your donation monthly (January - May). This will cover the full donation amount by May 2026.

Half Donation
$125

This donation covers half of the remaining cost of a student attending the 6th grade CIMI field trip - we appreciate your contribution.

