6th Grade Fundraising

4725 Miller St

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA

16" Wreath item
$45

Wreaths will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures. Ornaments will be a collection of artificial traditional ornaments and natural dried botanicals.  Every wreath will have a ribbon, but the colors may vary.

Pre-Order: Pick up dateDec 5th

12" Wreath item
$30

Wreaths will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures. Ornaments will be a collection of artificial traditional ornaments and natural dried botanicals.  Every wreath will have a ribbon, but the colors may vary.

Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th

Santa/Gnome Door Swag item
$25

Sign not included.

Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.

Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th

Door Swag 1 Count item
$20

Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.

Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th

Table Swag item
$15

Candle Not Included

Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.

Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th

The Star High Tea
$10

The Star High Tea includes a cup of tea, 4 small tea sandwiches 3 small treats and a small chocolate truffle.

The Twinkle Treat Tea item
$5

The $5 Twinkle Treat Tea includes a cup of tea, 3 small treats and a small chocolate truffle.

Tea item
$3
Treats
$3

3 small treats

Sandwich
$5

4 small tea sandwiches

