6th Grade Fundraising

Hosted by
About this event
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, USA
Wreaths will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures. Ornaments will be a collection of artificial traditional ornaments and natural dried botanicals. Every wreath will have a ribbon, but the colors may vary.
Pre-Order: Pick up dateDec 5th
Wreaths will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures. Ornaments will be a collection of artificial traditional ornaments and natural dried botanicals. Every wreath will have a ribbon, but the colors may vary.
Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th
Sign not included.
Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.
Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th
Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.
Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th
Candle Not Included
Swag will be decorated by our 6th grade students and will not look exactly like the pictures.
Pre-Order: Pick up date Dec 5th
The Star High Tea includes a cup of tea, 4 small tea sandwiches 3 small treats and a small chocolate truffle.
The $5 Twinkle Treat Tea includes a cup of tea, 3 small treats and a small chocolate truffle.
3 small treats
4 small tea sandwiches
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!