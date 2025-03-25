6th Grade Graduate Yard Signs

All proceeds support Fox Creek Elementary Senior Scholarship program. Which is an annual scholarship awarded by the FCE PTO to a graduating senior who is a Fox Creek alumni.
** Friendly reminder change Zeffy Fees (including changing to $0) before checkout **
All proceeds support Fox Creek Elementary Senior Scholarship program. Which is an annual scholarship awarded by the FCE PTO to a graduating senior who is a Fox Creek alumni.
** Friendly reminder change Zeffy Fees (including changing to $0) before checkout **