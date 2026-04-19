6th Grade vs. Staff Volleyball Raffle Tickets

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About this event
Included in this basket:
-Papyrus Notebook
-To-Do List Pad
-Notes Pad
-30oz. Tumbler
-Sanders Chocolates
-Candle
-Gel Pens
Included in this basket:
-Weekly Calendar Pad
-Journal
-Fruit-themed Bag Clips
-32oz. Water Bottle
-Sanders Chocolate
-Candle
-Gel Pens
Included in this basket:
-Dart Board
-AI Pictionary
-Hershey's Milkshake Maker
-Chocolate Syrup
-Flippin' Quiz book
-Butts on Things Puzzle
-Candy
-Popcorn
Included in this basket:
-Glow Cornhole
-Hungry Racoon Puzzle
-Jiffy Pop
-Bluetooth Speaker/microphone
-Beat the Parents Game
-Candy
Included in this basket:
-"Say You'll Remember Me" by Abby Jiminez
-Torani Syrup
-Mug
-Coffee
-Sanders Chocolate
-Candle
Included in this basket:
-Flower Straws
-Ice Cube Tray
-Lemon Snappers
-Kitchen Towels
-Candle
-Lemonade
-Pitcher
-Cups
Included in this basket:
-Bogg-style Bag w/ Accessories
-Glow Cornhole
-Snackle Box
-Popsicle Molds
-Waterballoon Pump
-Chalk
-Handfan
-Sunscreen
Included in this basket:
-Plant Pot
-Canvas Bag
-Trowl
-Vegetable Seeds
-Garden Gloves
-Windchime
-Metal Sign
Included in this basket:
-Flower Pot
-Garden Flag
-Lady Bug Pot Hugger
-Suncatcher
-Trowl
-Garden Gloves
-Floral Scrunchies
Included in this basket:
-"Wildflowers" Book Vase
-Recipe Box
-Candle
-Garden Flag
-Fairy String Lights
-Ruffle Socks
-Crochet Flower Pot Coasters
-Fruit Tea Sampler Box
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