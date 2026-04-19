Hosted by

Neil Armstrong Elementary School PTO

About this event

6th Grade vs. Staff Volleyball Raffle Tickets

200 W Carlisle St

Mooresville, IN 46158, USA

Basket 1 item
Basket 1
$1

Included in this basket:


-Papyrus Notebook

-To-Do List Pad

-Notes Pad

-30oz. Tumbler

-Sanders Chocolates

-Candle

-Gel Pens

Basket 2 item
Basket 2
$1

Included in this basket:

-Weekly Calendar Pad

-Journal

-Fruit-themed Bag Clips

-32oz. Water Bottle

-Sanders Chocolate

-Candle

-Gel Pens



Basket 3 item
Basket 3
$1

Included in this basket:


-Dart Board

-AI Pictionary

-Hershey's Milkshake Maker

-Chocolate Syrup

-Flippin' Quiz book

-Butts on Things Puzzle

-Candy

-Popcorn


Basket 4 item
Basket 4
$1

Included in this basket:


-Glow Cornhole

-Hungry Racoon Puzzle

-Jiffy Pop

-Bluetooth Speaker/microphone

-Beat the Parents Game

-Candy

Basket 5 item
Basket 5
$1

Included in this basket:


-"Say You'll Remember Me" by Abby Jiminez

-Torani Syrup

-Mug

-Coffee

-Sanders Chocolate

-Candle

Basket 6 item
Basket 6
$1

Included in this basket:


-Flower Straws

-Ice Cube Tray

-Lemon Snappers

-Kitchen Towels

-Candle

-Lemonade

-Pitcher

-Cups

Basket 7 item
Basket 7
$1

Included in this basket:


-Bogg-style Bag w/ Accessories

-Glow Cornhole

-Snackle Box

-Popsicle Molds

-Waterballoon Pump

-Chalk

-Handfan

-Sunscreen

Basket 8 item
Basket 8
$1

Included in this basket:


-Plant Pot

-Canvas Bag

-Trowl

-Vegetable Seeds

-Garden Gloves

-Windchime

-Metal Sign


Basket 9 item
Basket 9
$1

Included in this basket:


-Flower Pot

-Garden Flag

-Lady Bug Pot Hugger

-Suncatcher

-Trowl

-Garden Gloves

-Floral Scrunchies

Basket 10 item
Basket 10
$1

Included in this basket:


-"Wildflowers" Book Vase

-Recipe Box

-Candle

-Garden Flag

-Fairy String Lights

-Ruffle Socks

-Crochet Flower Pot Coasters

-Fruit Tea Sampler Box

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