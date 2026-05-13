Miamibloco

Offered by

Miamibloco

About this shop

6th Saideira Social shop - 2026

PRD mais CD + DVD item
PRD mais CD + DVD
$25

Percussion only band, formed by the headliners and special guests of Saideira Social 2026.

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1 Single Sticker item
1 Single Sticker
$3

the beginning of your bloco starter pack

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2 Stickers item
2 Stickers
$5

any two bloco stickers

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Bloco Sticker Pack (5 stickers) item
Bloco Sticker Pack (5 stickers)
$9

Pack of 5 stickers (already pre-packaged)

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Fishnet - Gloves
$10

The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most

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Fishnet Leggings - (calças) item
Fishnet Leggings - (calças)
$15

The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most

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Fishnet SET- Gloves & Leggings
$20

A SET includes one pair of fishnet gloves and leggings. Same color or mix match. The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most

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SMALL - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt item
SMALL - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt
$30

SMALL - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"

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MEDIUM - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt item
MEDIUM - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt
$30

MEDIUM - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"

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XL - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt item
XL - Samba Pero Like Miami T-Shirt
$30

XL - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"

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SMALL - Vintage Logo YELLOW T-shirt item
SMALL - Vintage Logo YELLOW T-shirt
$30

SMALL - YELLOW T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum

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LARGE - Vintage Logo YELLOW T-shirt item
LARGE - Vintage Logo YELLOW T-shirt
$30

Large - YELLOW T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum

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Trucker Hat - Inimigos do Fim item
Trucker Hat - Inimigos do Fim
$30

Black trucker hat with "Inimigos do Fim" in yellow

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Earrings - Pandeiro item
Earrings - Pandeiro
$25

limited edition bloco item - only 20 pairs

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Earrings - Ribbons item
Earrings - Ribbons
$10

Multicolor string ribbon earrings

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Koozie - YELLOW Saideira Saideira Saideira
$10
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Koozie - Gente item
Koozie - Gente
$10
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Key Chain - Pandeiro item
Key Chain - Pandeiro
$10

Miamibloco Pandeiro keychain

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Bandana - Eye item
Bandana - Eye
$20
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Bandana - Miamibloco Green/Yellow (Silk) item
Bandana - Miamibloco Green/Yellow (Silk)
$25

Chiclete com banana

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Ear Plugs
$2
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SMALL - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt item
SMALL - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt
$30
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MEDIUM - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt item
MEDIUM - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt
$30
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LARGE - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt item
LARGE - Saideira Saideira Saideira T-shirt
$30
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Toca Bonito-Glass with metal straw item
Toca Bonito-Glass with metal straw
$20

last 2 of this drop

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MEDIUM - Toca Bonito T-shirt item
MEDIUM - Toca Bonito T-shirt
$35.50

comfort colors vintage

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LARGE - Toca Bonito T-shirt item
LARGE - Toca Bonito T-shirt
$35.50

comfort colors vintage

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XS - Iguana T-shirt item
XS - Iguana T-shirt
$30

official show T

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SMALL - Iguana T-shirt item
SMALL - Iguana T-shirt
$30

official show T

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MEDIUM - Iguana T-shirt item
MEDIUM - Iguana T-shirt
$30

official show T

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LARGE - Iguana T-shirt item
LARGE - Iguana T-shirt
$30

official show T

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LARGE - Iguana T-shirt item
LARGE - Iguana T-shirt
$30

official show T

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XS - Vintage Logo Black T-shirt (only 2)
$30

XS - Black T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum

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Saideira- Hand Fan item
Saideira- Hand Fan
$20

🇧🇷 Leque

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Flamingo - Hand Fan item
Flamingo - Hand Fan
$20

"pero like muito chique"

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Bucket Hat - reversible (Dukalaka) item
Bucket Hat - reversible (Dukalaka)
$40
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