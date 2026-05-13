6th Saideira Social shop - 2026

About this shop
Percussion only band, formed by the headliners and special guests of Saideira Social 2026.
the beginning of your bloco starter pack
any two bloco stickers
Pack of 5 stickers (already pre-packaged)
The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most
The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most
A SET includes one pair of fishnet gloves and leggings. Same color or mix match. The official Bloco sprit uniform allover the word.
one size fits most
SMALL - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"
MEDIUM - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"
XL - Black T-shirt with front logo "Samba Pero like Miami"
SMALL - YELLOW T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum
Large - YELLOW T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum
Black trucker hat with "Inimigos do Fim" in yellow
limited edition bloco item - only 20 pairs
Multicolor string ribbon earrings
Miamibloco Pandeiro keychain
Chiclete com banana
last 2 of this drop
comfort colors vintage
comfort colors vintage
official show T
official show T
official show T
official show T
official show T
XS - Black T-shirt with front logo of vintage Miami Bloco drum
🇧🇷 Leque
"pero like muito chique"
$
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