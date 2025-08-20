7 Moons Shrednanigans Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Pro-Level Raffle Prize!
Take your ride to the next level with a Cane Creek Cycling Components HELM MKII Fork—made right here in the USA. The lucky winner will receive a voucher good for any Chroma Studio color and travel configuration. Build it your way, ride it your way.
Don’t miss your chance to win this dream upgrade!
Youth Bike Raffle!
Win a brand-new Specialized Rockhopper XS, donated by Tahnee’s Kids in hopes that a young rider gets to roll into adventure! Perfectly sized for riders 4’8”–5’2”—but hey, like Mom always said… “You’ll grow into it.”
Give a kid the chance to hit the trails in style—grab your raffle ticket and get ready to ride!
Chill in Style
Win an ENO Parklite Chair Stand with DoubleNest Hammock—your all-in-one ticket to ultimate relaxation. Lightweight, portable, and easy to set up, you can bring this cozy combo anywhere you want to kick back and hang out.
Perfect for trailside lounging, festival vibes, or backyard hangs!
Small Dakine Pickup Pad, holds 5 bikes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!