NLGSA 2024 Mother's Day Raffle

One lucky softball mom will win a Bogg Bag filled with goodies to get her ready for the softball season valued at OVER $500!
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased exclusively through Zeffy
Winner will be picked May 11th
XL White Bogg Bag (Retail Value $90)
Stanley 16 qt Azure Cooler (Retail Value $80)
Target Summer Exclusive Stanley 40 oz Quencher and Wine Tumbler in Amethyst (Retail Value $45 & $25)
The Original WeatherPod Pop-Up Personal Tent (Retail Value $110)
Crumbl Cookies Gift Card for 6 Pack of Cookies (Retail Value $25)
Express Med Spa $50 Gift Card
Massage O 50 min Massage Gift Card (Retail Value $65)
2 Bottles of Coopers Hawk Wine (Retail Value $40)
Gost Coffee Swag Bag with 2 bags of coffee and coffee tumbler
Rose and Rae Hair Studio Gift Card & handmade hair products
Softball Blanket