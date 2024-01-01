NLGSA 2024 Mother's Day Raffle

One lucky softball mom will win a Bogg Bag filled with goodies to get her ready for the softball season valued at OVER $500!

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased exclusively through Zeffy

Winner will be picked May 11th

XL White Bogg Bag (Retail Value $90)

Stanley 16 qt Azure Cooler (Retail Value $80)

Target Summer Exclusive Stanley 40 oz Quencher and Wine Tumbler in Amethyst (Retail Value $45 & $25)

The Original WeatherPod Pop-Up Personal Tent (Retail Value $110)

Crumbl Cookies Gift Card for 6 Pack of Cookies (Retail Value $25)

Express Med Spa $50 Gift Card

Massage O 50 min Massage Gift Card (Retail Value $65)

2 Bottles of Coopers Hawk Wine (Retail Value $40)

Gost Coffee Swag Bag with 2 bags of coffee and coffee tumbler

Rose and Rae Hair Studio Gift Card & handmade hair products

Softball Blanket



















