Collaboration Packages

We will offer a badge for in-person participation at all official events, assist you with coordinating logistics for attendance, and facilitate networking opportunities with other influential brands and businesses. We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 10,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items. We will share all the contacts gathered at the event, including emails, phone numbers, and details about upcoming events. *Valid for one event.

We will offer a badge for in-person participation at all official events, assist you with coordinating logistics for attendance, and facilitate networking opportunities with other influential brands and businesses. We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 10,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items. We will share all the contacts gathered at the event, including emails, phone numbers, and details about upcoming events. *Valid for one event.

More details...