Collaboration Packages

We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 1,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items.
*Valid for one event.
Soft Cooperation
$500
We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 3,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items.
*Valid for one event.
Medium Collaboration
$750
We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 7,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items.
We will share all the contacts gathered at the event, including emails, phone numbers, and details about upcoming events.
*Valid for one event.
Networking Cooperation
$900
We will offer a badge for in-person participation at all official events, assist you with coordinating logistics for attendance, and facilitate networking opportunities with other influential brands and businesses.
We will collect your promotional materials/ items ( up to 10,000) and distribute inside our giveaway bags alongside other promotional materials/ items.
We will share all the contacts gathered at the event, including emails, phone numbers, and details about upcoming events.
*Valid for one event.
