This event will be held at VENUE on DATE.

Doors open at TIME

Drafting to begin at TIME

Please arrive early to allow for check in and the drafts to begin on time.

There will be silent auction during the event.

Donation made to SITE LINK TO ZEFFY PAYMENT

No cash/check/P2P electronic payment will be accepted by the coordinator.

A portion of the proceeds raised at this event will be donated to LOCAL CHARITY





Fantasy Cares

P.O. Box 22041

Eagan MN 55122

EIN: 83-2801038

[email protected]