Cars, Jeeps and Motor Vehicle Registration 2024

🚗🏎️ Calling All Car Enthusiasts! 🚗🏎️



Join us for the Puerto Rican Day Parade 2024 in Newark, NJ on September 15, 2024! We are excited to welcome car clubs, Jeeps, sling shots, classics, and more to be a part of this vibrant and joyous celebration.



Show off your pride, your ride, and your Puerto Rican spirit as we come together for a day filled with culture, music, and community. Whether you’ve got a souped-up hot rod, a vintage beauty, or anything in between, we want YOU to be there!



📅 Date: September 15, 2024

📍 Location: Newark, NJ

⏰ Time: Line-up starts at 10:00 AM, Parade kicks off at 12:00 PM



For more information and to register your vehicle, please contact 973.277.3442.



Let's make this year's parade unforgettable! 🇵🇷❤️🚗



