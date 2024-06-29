HOPEFOR22ADAY

Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza Silent Auction

Graham Brothers 3ct Coca-Cola Necklace item
Graham Brothers 3ct Coca-Cola Necklace
$500

This item was custom made by Graham Brothers Jewelers in support for the Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza! This beautiful necklace adorned with clear and black diamonds infinitely encased around a brilliant Garnet in the center is one-of-a-kind piece that totals 3 carats embellished in a silver platinum casing.
Dog The Bounty Hunter Signed Movie Poster item
Dog The Bounty Hunter Signed Movie Poster
$50

Homemade Crochet Afghan item
Homemade Crochet Afghan
$35

Chris Champliss ALCS Signed Baseball item
Chris Champliss ALCS Signed Baseball
$25

Antetokounmpu Signed Jersey item
Antetokounmpu Signed Jersey
$50

Allen Iverson Signed Jersey item
Allen Iverson Signed Jersey
$50

Larry the Legend Signed Jersey item
Larry the Legend Signed Jersey
$50

Tyreek Hill Autographed Helmet item
Tyreek Hill Autographed Helmet
$50

Jalen Hurts Signed Jersey item
Jalen Hurts Signed Jersey
$50

Chris Johnson Signed Jersey item
Chris Johnson Signed Jersey
$50

Handmade Corn Hole Boards
$50

