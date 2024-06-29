Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza Silent Auction

This item was custom made by Graham Brothers Jewelers in support for the Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza! This beautiful necklace adorned with clear and black diamonds infinitely encased around a brilliant Garnet in the center is one-of-a-kind piece that totals 3 carats embellished in a silver platinum casing.
Dog The Bounty Hunter Signed Movie Poster
$50
Starting bid
Homemade Crochet Afghan
$35
Starting bid
Chris Champliss ALCS Signed Baseball
$25
Starting bid
Antetokounmpu Signed Jersey
$50
Starting bid
Allen Iverson Signed Jersey
$50
Starting bid
Larry the Legend Signed Jersey
$50
Starting bid
Tyreek Hill Autographed Helmet
$50
Starting bid
Jalen Hurts Signed Jersey
$50
Starting bid
Chris Johnson Signed Jersey
$50
Starting bid
Handmade Corn Hole Boards
$50
Starting bid
