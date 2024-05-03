The 2024 Law Day Dinner will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 at DeadBeach Brewery. Tickets are $100 each or $1,000 for a table of ten.





6:00: Beer, Wine, & Brewery Tours (Please wear flats and closed-toe shoes if you would like to go on a tour.)

7:00: Dinner & Awards





To purchase a table of ten, please use the form to purchase 10 tickets and put your firm/organization name as the attendee name. You can also call Carlos "Charlie" Madrid at (915) 474-1756 to make other arrangements to purchase tickets or a table.





Please note that Zeffy.com does not charge the Bar Association a transaction fee. Zeffy.com asks for donations at the point of sale to cover their costs. You can make a donation or set it to $0.

