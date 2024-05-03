Logo
El Paso Bar Association
2024 Law Day Dinner

3200 Durazno Ave, El Paso, TX 79905, USA

The 2024 Law Day Dinner will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024 at DeadBeach Brewery. Tickets are $100 each or $1,000 for a table of ten.


6:00: Beer, Wine, & Brewery Tours (Please wear flats and closed-toe shoes if you would like to go on a tour.)

7:00: Dinner & Awards


To purchase a table of ten, please use the form to purchase 10 tickets and put your firm/organization name as the attendee name. You can also call Carlos "Charlie" Madrid at (915) 474-1756 to make other arrangements to purchase tickets or a table.


Please note that Zeffy.com does not charge the Bar Association a transaction fee. Zeffy.com asks for donations at the point of sale to cover their costs. You can make a donation or set it to $0.

