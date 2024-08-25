Muslim American Matters Registration Form - Please click on More Details below and read the ENTIRE form!
addExtraDonation
$
Middle School Girls Registration & Books Fee
$75
This is the mandatory book fee for 3 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
This is the mandatory book fee for 3 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
Middle School Boys Registration & Books Fee
$75
This is the mandatory book fee for 3 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
This is the mandatory book fee for 3 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
High School Girls Registration & Books Fee
$125
This is the mandatory book fee for 5 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
This is the mandatory book fee for 5 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
High School Boys Registration & Books Fee
$125
This is the mandatory books fee for 5 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
This is the mandatory books fee for 5 books for each participant. Please contact ICCH Education Officer if you need support in paying this fee.
Suggested Donation per Participant
$50
The suggested donation will cover other expenses of the program (besides the books). In order for these wonderful programs to continue at ICCH, we need YOUR support! Please donate to ICCH Educational Programs.
The suggested donation will cover other expenses of the program (besides the books). In order for these wonderful programs to continue at ICCH, we need YOUR support! Please donate to ICCH Educational Programs.