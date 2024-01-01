Angel Fund Raffle

Our Angel Fund was established many years ago to help pay membership dues and travel fees for our rowers who put their heart and soul into the team. As we end our year, we wanted to raise additional funds for the scholarship program by holding a raffle.
100% of funds raised go to the scholarship fund! Support the future and legacy of our program by purchasing your raffle tickets today! Raffle tickets will be pulled on Monday evening.
Raffle #1: Beanie and insulated mug
Raffle #2: Size Small t-shirt, car magnet and water bottle
Raffle #3: Weekend stay for FSRA Sweeps (States) at the Comfort Inn
Raffle #4: $20 Chipotle Gift card