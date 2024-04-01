Novice Rally Class with Kathy 1/4/24

In this four-week class, you will learn 42 novice level movements such as call fronts, turns, pace changes, spirals, and serpentines as well as moving and stationary exercises. These exercises are performed with your dog on leash. The most important lessons you will learn are positive reinforcement and having fun with your best friend.





Your dog must be able to sit on command, walk on a leash (not necessarily heel) and be crate trained to take this class. You must also bring your own crate.









Things to bring:

Soft collars only, six foot leash, treats and more treats, poop bags, water and bowl.