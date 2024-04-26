2024 AEC Registration (MEMPHIS AEC)

Looking forward to seeing you and your Chapter in Memphis, TN





April 26 - 28, 2024!









JA Chapter Registration - This option is for full registrations of Active, Provisional, and Associate/Life members that want the ability to attend all sessions of the AEC conference. You will also be able to order AEC T-shirts and additional tote bags for your Chapter. Remember: All full AEC registrations include an AEC tote bag. For more detailed instructions click here. AEC 2024 registrations for Active, Associate, and Life members must register through their Chapter, no individual registrations are permitted. Please fill out this form and pay registration fee by March 22nd Deadline to ensure you are included on JA Collierville Registration.







