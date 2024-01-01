Bingo de Mayo & Auction: A fourth of May Fiesta & Fundraiser supporting the Class of 2024

Join us for a fiesta with a twist at Bingo de Mayo! Get ready for a spicy celebration on the fourth of May, filled with bingo, fun, and fantastic prizes.





Your support will help provide a safe and sober all night party for the Banks High School's Class of 2024 graduates.





Evening Schedule:

5:00 pm - Doors open

Silent Auction open

No Host Cash-Bar Opens





6:00 pm - Dinner

Qdoba - Chicken, Steak or Veggie Hotbar

6:30 p.m. - Bingo Begins

7:00 p.m. - Silent Auction Closes

Card Extravaganza Game - A deck of 52 cards will be sold at $10 a card. One person will win $100

* Cards can be purchased with reservations





Cash highly recommended for games throughout the evening.

Bidder numbers will be assigned by registration





Hosted at the Forest Grove Elks Lodge.

2810 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116, USA





*Zeffy is a free to the non-profit platform that does not charge us fees to use. If you are able, please "Tip" them so that this platform will be able to continue!