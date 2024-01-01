BHS Parent Association
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Bingo de Mayo & Auction: A fourth of May Fiesta & Fundraiser supporting the Class of 2024

2810 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116, USA

Join us for a fiesta with a twist at Bingo de Mayo! Get ready for a spicy celebration on the fourth of May, filled with bingo, fun, and fantastic prizes.

Your support will help provide a safe and sober all night party for the Banks High School's Class of 2024 graduates.  


Evening Schedule: 

5:00 pm - Doors open 

           Silent Auction open
           No Host Cash-Bar Opens

6:00 pm - Dinner 

            Qdoba - Chicken, Steak or Veggie Hotbar

6:30 p.m. - Bingo Begins

7:00 p.m. - Silent Auction Closes

         

Card Extravaganza Game - A deck of 52 cards will be sold at $10 a card.  One person will win $100

     * Cards can be purchased with reservations


Cash highly recommended for games throughout the evening.

Bidder numbers will be assigned by registration


Hosted at the Forest Grove Elks Lodge.

2810 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR 97116, USA


*Zeffy is a free to the non-profit platform that does not charge us fees to use.  If you are able, please "Tip" them so that this platform will be able to continue!

common:freeFormsBy