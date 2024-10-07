Cooperstown Pirates Salt Fundraiser

Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Pellets item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Pellets item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Pellets item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Pellets
$12
Keep your shower and appliances running smoothly by transforming your hard water with our high purity water softener salt pellets. Our water softener salt pellets contain up to 99.8% pure salt to transform your home’s hard water to soft water. Helps extend the life of appliances and plumbing Helps maintain the efficiency of water heaters Helps prevent buildup on sinks and showers Patented two-handle bag for easier lifting and pouring Our bags are made of 50% recycled material NSF certified Recommended for most types of water softeners
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Solar Crystals item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Solar Crystals item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Solar Crystals item
Diamond Crystal 50-lb Water Softener Salt Solar Crystals
$12
Made naturally with sun, wind and time®. Our solar salt water softener crystals are a 99.6% pure and a natural choice for treating your hard water. It’s a great way to put nature to work softening your hard water. Made naturally with sun, wind and time® No additives for a pure and natural choice Helps extend the life of appliances and plumbing Helps soaps and detergents clean better Poly bag made of 50% recycled material Evaporated naturally by the sun and wind Extends the life of appliances and plumbing Reduces film build-up on sinks and showers NSF certified

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing