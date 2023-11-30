IW Greenville's Car Raffle With East Carolina Chrysler Dodge

Must be 18 to play. Must have a valid drivers license to claim the prize. Winner will be responsible for any state taxes, tags or other fees associated with claiming the vehicle. We will cover the price of the vehicle and any dealership fees. On February 29th we will announce 50 tickets to move on to the grand finale which will start March 16th at 2pm at East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Greenville, NC. If someone wins multiple spots, they may choose a proxy in their place (spouse, sibling or other). If you CAN NOT attend March 16th, you may choose a proxy as well but in either case you MUST contact Matthew J Reeves (lead coordinator) to confirm this change. We will have judges to call participants out at any time for any reason to include but not limited to rules as listed below: 50 participants will place their hands on select vehicles on the dealership lot at 4pm when the contest will officially start. No other body parts will count for contact with the vehicle EXCEPT for your hand. You may change hands, so long as you maintain contact at all times. You may squat and stretch, but may not kneel, sit or lay down. You may not use chairs, buckets, boxes, people or any other objects to rest upon. You may not relieve yourself (urinate or defecate) within proximity of the vehicle. Automatic disqualification if this happens. This includes the use of catheters, bottles and/or other aides. We will respect the dealerships property and ensure highest sanitation and upkeep of their property. Respectfully bow out to use a facility. At no point will any participants or witnesses interfere or harass anyone else at this event. This will result in automatic disqualification and removal from property. Be nice and play fair. Again, judges have final say. And may remove you if they feel a violation has occurred.

