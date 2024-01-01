MSC-PA Thanksgiving Pie Sale 2024 - Needs EDITING

The MSC Parents Association has teamed up with Linvilla Orchards for our Annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser. Proceeds will help the Parents Association in funding MSC’s special events for students, families, and faculty.
Each pie costs $25 and will be available for pick up on Tue, Nov 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 PM or Wed, Nov 22, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Place your order online now! You may also send in this order form to the School Office in an envelope marked: Pie Sale. Please enclose cash or check made payable to MSC Parents Association.
Orders are due on Friday, November 10. Please send an email to [email protected] if you have any questions.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
- What size are the pies? Old Fashioned Apple, Dutch Apple, Pumpkin, Sweet Potato and Pecan are 9-inch pies. The Lemon Meringue and Coconut Custard are 10-inch pies.
- How should I store the pies? Keep the pies refrigerated until you are ready to enjoy them. It is highly recommended to freeze the pies If you do not intend to eat them within a few days of receipt.
- Can I freeze the pies? Yes! Wrap the entire box in plastic wrap. Place pie in the freezer. To thaw: let pie sit in fridge for 8 – 10 hours prior to serving. To reheat the pie: place in a 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. We do not recommend freezing the Lemon Meringue.
- Are your pies gluten free? No, Linvilla Orchards do not offer any gluten free pie options.
- Nut, Dairy or Egg Allergies? Nut: Linvilla Orchards is not a nut free facility and cannot guarantee cross contamination. Dairy: All pies contain dairy. Egg: Most pies contain egg. However, the Apple Caramel Walnut pie does not contain egg.