MSC-PA Thanksgiving Pie Sale 2024 - Needs EDITING

The MSC Parents Association has teamed up with Linvilla Orchards for our Annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser. Proceeds will help the Parents Association in funding MSC’s special events for students, families, and faculty.





Each pie costs $25 and will be available for pick up on Tue, Nov 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 PM or Wed, Nov 22, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.





Place your order online now! You may also send in this order form to the School Office in an envelope marked: Pie Sale. Please enclose cash or check made payable to MSC Parents Association.





Orders are due on Friday, November 10. Please send an email to [email protected] if you have any questions.









FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: