White Dove Outpouring Women’s Retreat

White Dove Outpouring is hosting its first ever Women’s Inner Healing Retreat!





This event is open to women who are seeking fellowship with God and other women, an opportunity for writing/journaling, and overall wellness.





We’ve reserved a beautiful cabin in Truckee, CA, which is just north of Lake Tahoe, or 1 hr & 45 minutes northeast of Sacramento, for two nights!





Registration is $175.00, and includes two nights, five meals (two dinners, two breakfasts, and one lunch), and a gift 🎁





Spots are limited! There are only 8 spots available, so if this is an opportunity you want to be a part of, please register early!





Women's retreats can be pricey, but I am keeping costs minimal to cover expenses only so that everyone who wants to come can participate.





If you would like to sponsor a woman who you feel would enjoy and benefit please let me know.





Retreat itinerary:

Friday, August 4th

Arrival/Check-in between 4:00pm-4:30pm

Dinner at 6:30pm

Menu: Pastas, salads, and french bread

Evening fellowship

Saturday, August 5th

Breakfast at 9:00am

Menu: bagels, pastries, fresh fruit, cream cheese, eggs, orange juice and coffee

Individual time for writing, journaling, being outdoors, and fellowship (each woman will be given a journal in their gift)

Lunch at 12:30pm

Menu: grilled chicken salad and vegetarian options

From ~2:00pm - 6:00pm open for individual time, fellowship with each other, reading/writing, and an outdoor walk/hike for those interested

Dinner at 6:30pm

Menu: Mixed fajitas/veggies fajitas, rice, beans, tortillas, chips and salsa

Sunday, August 6th

Breakfast at 9:00am

Menu: Pancakes, eggs, fresh fruit, orange juice, and coffee

Relaxation and fellowship

Check-out by 11:00am





A link to the cabin location and address will be sent to you upon registration!