70th Anniversary

About this event
FRIDAY, JULY 17 | The $20 registration includes an MCA tumbler & canvas bag. Come from 1PM-4PM to tour the campus and see pictures, videos, and memorabilia by decade in the classrooms and auditorium!
SATURDAY, JULY 18 | Homecoming at 10AM, will include a time to have some light pupus, recconect, talk story, and play some legacy games!
SATURDAY, JULY 18 | The $35 Banquet Dinner registration includes your seat and meal at the Maui Christian Academy dinner and special program from 6PM-8:30PM.
SUNDAY, JULY 19 | Join us for our Ho'omana service at 5PM-6:30PM, where we will worship and praise the Lord together, and share some testimonies to close out our special weekend!
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