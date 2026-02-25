Maui Christian Academy

Hosted by

Maui Christian Academy

About this event

70th Anniversary

519 Baldwin Ave

Paia, HI 96779, USA

E Komo Mai | Registration
$20

FRIDAY, JULY 17 | The $20 registration includes an MCA tumbler & canvas bag. Come from 1PM-4PM to tour the campus and see pictures, videos, and memorabilia by decade in the classrooms and auditorium!

Homecoming
Free

SATURDAY, JULY 18 | Homecoming at 10AM, will include a time to have some light pupus, recconect, talk story, and play some legacy games!

Banquet
$35

SATURDAY, JULY 18 | The $35 Banquet Dinner registration includes your seat and meal at the Maui Christian Academy dinner and special program from 6PM-8:30PM.

Ho'omana
Free

SUNDAY, JULY 19 | Join us for our Ho'omana service at 5PM-6:30PM, where we will worship and praise the Lord together, and share some testimonies to close out our special weekend!

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