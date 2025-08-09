70th Anniversary Gala

San Antonio, TX 78216, USA
Admission to the 70th Anniversary Celebration Gala, including dinner and program.
Reserved seating for 10 guests.
Ideal for families, friends, or community groups who want to enjoy the event together.
This option does not include name recognition at the table or during the program.
Reserved seating for 10 guests, with your name, family name, or community group displayed on custom table signage.
Ideal for community members, families, or individuals who want to show their support with name recognition at their table.
Recognition may also be included in select portions of the program, if space allows.
For formal sponsorship recognition and additional benefits, please contact us to learn more about our sponsorship packages—recommended for businesses and organizations.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing