70th Anniversary Signature Art Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at Casa Rondeña Winery with four wine tastings in a stunning setting. Nestled in the North Valley, Casa Rondeña offers award-winning wines, beautiful vineyard views, and a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxing with friends.

Sip, savor, and explore a curated selection of handcrafted wines while taking in the charm and elegance of one of New Mexico’s most beloved wineries. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying time together, this experience promises great wine and even better company. (Value: $60 – $15 per tasting)