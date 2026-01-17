70th Anniversary Signature Art Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This stunning oil-on-canvas painting by acclaimed plein air artist Krysteen Waszak captures the spirit and sweeping beauty of New Mexico’s landscape. Measuring 25.5 x 37.5 inches and presented in a custom floater-style frame, the piece reflects Waszak’s adventurous approach to painting outdoors, where light, movement, and natural color come together in a vibrant, immersive composition. Valued at $3,000, this exceptional work offers collectors a rare opportunity to own an original fine art piece that celebrates the soul of New Mexico.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon at Casa Rondeña Winery with four wine tastings in a stunning setting. Nestled in the North Valley, Casa Rondeña offers award-winning wines, beautiful vineyard views, and a serene atmosphere perfect for relaxing with friends.
Sip, savor, and explore a curated selection of handcrafted wines while taking in the charm and elegance of one of New Mexico’s most beloved wineries. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying time together, this experience promises great wine and even better company. (Value: $60 – $15 per tasting)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!