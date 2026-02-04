70th Anniversary Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
·Premier logo placement on all event signage
· Full-page ad in our 70th Anniversary Souvenir Journal
· Verbal recognition during the program
· Early entry to VIP reception
· 8 tickets (valued at $1,600) to the Gala
· Social media recognition across our platforms throughout the program year
· Logo placement on event signage
· Half-page ad in Souvenir Journal
· Early entry to VIP reception
· 5 tickets (valued at $1,000) to the Gala
· Social media recognition
· Logo placement on event signage
· Quarter-page ad in Souvenir Journal
· 4 tickets (valued at $800) to the Gala
· Social media recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!