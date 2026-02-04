Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Orlando Chapter

Hosted by

Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Orlando Chapter

About this event

70th Anniversary Sponsorships

1120 Orange Ave

Winter Springs, FL 32708, USA

Harlem Renaissance Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

·Premier logo placement on all event signage

· Full-page ad in our 70th Anniversary Souvenir Journal

· Verbal recognition during the program

· Early entry to VIP reception 

· 8 tickets (valued at $1,600) to the Gala

· Social media recognition across our platforms throughout the program year

Cotton Club Sponsor
$3,500

· Logo placement on event signage

· Half-page ad in Souvenir Journal

· Early entry to VIP reception

· 5 tickets (valued at $1,000) to the Gala

· Social media recognition

Savoy Ballroom Sponsor
$1,500

· Logo placement on event signage

· Quarter-page ad in Souvenir Journal

· 4 tickets (valued at $800) to the Gala

· Social media recognition

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