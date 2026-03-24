70th Annual Ushers Convention

General Registration (Ages 12–64)

General Registration is open to attendees ages 12–64 and provides access to the 70th Ushers Convention experience. Participants will enjoy dynamic worship services, impactful teaching sessions, and valuable training designed to equip and strengthen those serving in ministry.





This registration also includes opportunities for fellowship, networking, and spiritual renewal with ushers and leaders from across the country. Whether you are actively serving or looking to grow in your role, General Registration ensures you are fully engaged in all core convention activities.