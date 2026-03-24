70th Annual Ushers Convention

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About this event
General Registration (Ages 12–64)
General Registration is open to attendees ages 12–64 and provides access to the 70th Ushers Convention experience. Participants will enjoy dynamic worship services, impactful teaching sessions, and valuable training designed to equip and strengthen those serving in ministry.
This registration also includes opportunities for fellowship, networking, and spiritual renewal with ushers and leaders from across the country. Whether you are actively serving or looking to grow in your role, General Registration ensures you are fully engaged in all core convention activities.
Senior Registration (Ages 65+)
Senior Registration is designed for attendees ages 65 and above, offering access to the 70th Ushers Convention in a welcoming and enriching environment. Participants will enjoy powerful worship, meaningful teaching, and opportunities for fellowship with fellow ushers and ministry leaders.
This registration ensures seniors can fully engage in the convention experience while being honored for their wisdom, service, and lasting contributions to ministry.
Youth Registration is designed for children ages 5–11, providing a safe, engaging, and age-appropriate convention experience. Young attendees will enjoy interactive activities, foundational teaching, and opportunities to learn the importance of serving in God’s house.
This registration ensures that children are included in the convention in a meaningful way while fostering early spiritual growth and a heart for ministry.
Everyone loves to shop! Join us for a fun and relaxing outing to Columbiana Centre Mall from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Known as one of South Carolina’s premier shopping destinations, the mall features over 110 specialty stores, including favorites like Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, Sephora, Coach, Forever 21, and more.
Enjoy a full shopping experience with a 420-seat food court, an antique carousel, and a wide variety of stores for every style and taste.
Cost: $20 per person. Don’t miss this opportunity for shopping, fellowship, and fun!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!