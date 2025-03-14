70th Chapter Anniversary Celebration – "A Platinum Affair"

INCLUDES: Preferred Table with 6 VIP Tickets, Acknowledgement from the Podium, Table signage, Name and logo displayed electronically at the event, Name on Website for 1 year, Full Page advertisement digitally displayed at the event

INCLUDES: Preferred Table with 6 VIP Tickets, Acknowledgement from the Podium, Table signage, Name and logo displayed electronically at the event, Name on Website for 1 year, Full Page advertisement digitally displayed at the event

More details...