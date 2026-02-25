70th and 7th Anniversary Celebration

About this event
Includes anniversary polo shirt, sheet music, and event fees.
Participants are invited to:
You may add the banquet and choice of reception or picnic to your registration at additional cost below.
Includes one (1) beverage and medium appetizers at a catered reception, hosted by the Very Rev. Steven L. and Kathy Thomason. Additional beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, and lemonade available free of charge.
Note: Please select either "Friday Evening Reception" or "Sunday Afternoon Picnic" but not both. Due to venue size limitations, we are limiting ticket sales and want to ensure that all attendees have a chance to attend one of the two add-on events.
Where:
When: 8/14, 6:30-8:30pm
Accessibility: Access ramp available from parking lot.
Includes three-course catered meal, entertainment, and update on Living Stones II: Building A Sound Future campaign. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, soda, and lemonade available free of charge.
Where:
When: 8/15, 6:30-8:30pm
Accessibility: Access ramp available from St. Mark's parking lot. Elevator access available from St. Mark's nave.
Priority seating and first in line at the buffet! Includes three-course catered meal, entertainment, and update on Living Stones II: Building A Sound Future campaign. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, soda, and lemonade available free of charge.
Where:
When: 8/15, 6:30-8:30pm
Accessibility: Access ramp available from St. Mark's parking lot. Elevator access available from St. Mark's nave.
Includes picnic lunch at Chez Hallock in Fall City, Washington, hosted by Mel & Mary Butler. Carpools will be arranged from Saint Mark's.
Note: Please select either "Friday Evening Reception" or "Sunday Afternoon Picnic" but not both. Due to venue size limitations, we are limiting ticket sales and want to ensure that all attendees have a chance to attend one of the two add-on events.
Where:
When: 8/16, 1:30-4:00pm
Accessibility: There is a steep driveway to access the house. We will be able to shuttle those with accessibility needs up and down the driveway as necessary.
One not enough? Order more!
Weld hat in rust color with embroidered monochrome anniversary logo. One size fits most with adjustable clasp closure.
Yowie 18 oz. vacuum powder coated tumbler with monochrome anniversary logo.
$
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