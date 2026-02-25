70th and 7th Anniversary Celebration

Includes one (1) beverage and medium appetizers at a catered reception, hosted by the Very Rev. Steven L. and Kathy Thomason. Additional beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, and lemonade available free of charge.





Note: Please select either "Friday Evening Reception" or "Sunday Afternoon Picnic" but not both. Due to venue size limitations, we are limiting ticket sales and want to ensure that all attendees have a chance to attend one of the two add-on events.





Where:

Diocesan House (next door to St. Mark's Cathedral)

1551 10th Ave. E

Seattle, WA 98102

When: 8/14, 6:30-8:30pm

Accessibility: Access ramp available from parking lot.