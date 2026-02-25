The Compline Choir

Hosted by

The Compline Choir

About this event

70th and 7th Anniversary Celebration

1245 10th Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102, USA

Core Registration (Required)
$50

Includes anniversary polo shirt, sheet music, and event fees.


Participants are invited to:

  • Attend rehearsals from 9:30 - 11:45 AM on Saturday, 8/15 and from 7:00 - 9:00 PM on Sunday, 8/16
  • Sing Eucharist on Sunday, 8/16 (Women's Compline at 9:00 AM, Men's Compline at 11:00 AM)
  • Sing combined Compline at 9:30 PM on Sunday, 8/16

You may add the banquet and choice of reception or picnic to your registration at additional cost below.

Friday Evening Reception (Non-Deductible)
$30

Includes one (1) beverage and medium appetizers at a catered reception, hosted by the Very Rev. Steven L. and Kathy Thomason. Additional beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, and lemonade available free of charge.


Note: Please select either "Friday Evening Reception" or "Sunday Afternoon Picnic" but not both. Due to venue size limitations, we are limiting ticket sales and want to ensure that all attendees have a chance to attend one of the two add-on events.


Where:

  • Diocesan House (next door to St. Mark's Cathedral)
  • 1551 10th Ave. E
  • Seattle, WA 98102

When: 8/14, 6:30-8:30pm

Accessibility: Access ramp available from parking lot.

Saturday Evening Banquet (Non-Deductible)
$50

Includes three-course catered meal, entertainment, and update on Living Stones II: Building A Sound Future campaign. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, soda, and lemonade available free of charge.


Where:

  • Bloedel Hall (at St. Mark's Cathedral)
  • 1245 10th Ave. E
  • Seattle, WA 98102

When: 8/15, 6:30-8:30pm

Accessibility: Access ramp available from St. Mark's parking lot. Elevator access available from St. Mark's nave.

VIP Saturday Evening Banquet ($50 Deductible)
$100

Priority seating and first in line at the buffet! Includes three-course catered meal, entertainment, and update on Living Stones II: Building A Sound Future campaign. Alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Water, sparkling water, soda, and lemonade available free of charge.


Where:

  • Bloedel Hall (at St. Mark's Cathedral)
  • 1245 10th Ave. E
  • Seattle, WA 98102

When: 8/15, 6:30-8:30pm

Accessibility: Access ramp available from St. Mark's parking lot. Elevator access available from St. Mark's nave.

Sunday Afternoon Picnic (Non-Deductible)
$30

Includes picnic lunch at Chez Hallock in Fall City, Washington, hosted by Mel & Mary Butler. Carpools will be arranged from Saint Mark's.


Note: Please select either "Friday Evening Reception" or "Sunday Afternoon Picnic" but not both. Due to venue size limitations, we are limiting ticket sales and want to ensure that all attendees have a chance to attend one of the two add-on events.


Where:

  • Chez Hallock
  • 34056 SE 56th St.
  • Fall City, WA 98024

When: 8/16, 1:30-4:00pm

Accessibility: There is a steep driveway to access the house. We will be able to shuttle those with accessibility needs up and down the driveway as necessary.

Extra Anniversary Polo Shirt
$36

One not enough? Order more!

Anniversary Ballcap Hat
$24

Weld hat in rust color with embroidered monochrome anniversary logo. One size fits most with adjustable clasp closure.

Anniversary Insulated Tumbler
$20

Yowie 18 oz. vacuum powder coated tumbler with monochrome anniversary logo.

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