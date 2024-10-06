Show Your Appreciation and Raise Awareness: Unique Handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks to Honor Family Caregivers!
Mini Collection: Handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks
$25
Mini Collection of 2
Introducing a delightful Mini Collection of 2 unique, handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks. Measuring 3.50" x 3.50", these bookmarks are ideal for marking your place in Bibles, textbooks, study guides, or training manuals, ensuring you never lose your spot.
Each piece embodies a commitment to quality and self-care for those who give so much to others. Our bookmarks are made in the USA by Caring For Caregivers | www.LAST5YARDS.com, an organization dedicated to supporting family caregivers. Consider presenting a thoughtful gift today to convey gratitude and enhance joy.
Mini Collection of 2
Small Collection: Handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks
$30
Small Collection of 3
We are Introducing a charming Small Collection of three (3) unique, handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks. The smallest bookmark measures 2.75" x 2.50" and is ideal for everyday reading, fitting effortlessly into paperbacks or novels without added bulk. The middle-sized bookmark, at 3.50" x 3.50", is perfect for keeping your place in your Bible, text, studbooks, or training manuals. The larger bookmark in this collection, measuring 4" x 4", is eye-catching.
Each bookmark reflects a commitment to quality and the importance of self-care for those who give so much to others. They are made in the USA by Caring For Caregivers | www.LAST5YARDS.com, a nonprofit organization supporting family caregivers. Share the Joy of Appreciation—Gift a Small Collection Today!
Small Collection of 3
Large Collection: Handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks
$50
Large Collection of 4
We're Introducing a delightful collection of four unique, handcrafted Origami Corner Bookmarks. The smallest bookmark, measuring 2.75" x 2.50", is perfect for everyday reading, fitting easily into paperbacks and novels without added bulk. The medium-sized bookmark, at 3.50" x 3.50", is ideal for marking your place in Bibles, textbooks, or training manuals. The largest bookmark, measuring 6.50" x 6.50", is great for submitting resumes, following recipes, and earmarking your favorite dishes.
Produced in the USA by Caring For Caregivers | www.LAST5YARDS.com, a nonprofit organization supporting family caregivers. Each bookmark exemplifies a commitment to quality and self-care for individuals who dedicate themselves to the well-being of others.
Express your gratitude and consider giving a thoughtful gift today.
Large Collection of 4
Loving Memory Keepsake - Bulk Buy of 10
$20
Loving Memory Keepsake
A bulk purchase of 10 bookmarks, each measuring 2.75" x 2.50" or smaller. Each is perfect for everyday reading and easily fits into paperbacks and novels without adding bulk.
Produced by Caring For Caregivers, a nonprofit supporting family caregivers. Each bookmark reflects a commitment to quality care, self-care, and literacy. The Loving Memory Keepsake Bookmark is perfect for any gathering or celebration of life and literacy.
Loving Memory Keepsake
