Night of a Thousand Stars: Embracing Our Abilities & Shining Together





We Hope to make this prom an unforgettable evening of celebration and joy for all attendees. Before you purchase your tickets, we want to ensure that you have all the necessary information to make this experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.





Please note the following important details:





1. **Safety Disclaimer**: While every precaution will be taken to ensure a safe environment, the hall cannot be held responsible for any injuries that may occur during the event. We encourage all attendees to be mindful of their surroundings and to inform staff of any concerns.





2. **Guardian Accompaniment**: For the safety and comfort of all attendees, each child must be accompanied by an adult guardian or caregiver throughout the event. This policy helps us maintain a supportive and secure environment for everyone involved.





3. **Accessibility**: While we strive to make our venue as accessible as possible, we must advise that the bathrooms may not accommodate an entire wheelchair due to narrow spaces. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and encourage attendees to plan accordingly.





4. **Respite Room**: We understand that caregivers may need a break during the event. That's why we've designated a respite room where caregivers can rest and recharge. If you wish to visit the respite room, please look for someone wearing a yellow wristband who will be happy to assist you.





5. **Sensory Room**. A Sensory room will be available for any student who needs a cool down or a place to escape the noise if the festivities become too overwhelming.





We want this Special Needs Prom to be an incredible experience for all attendees, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation with these guidelines. If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact us.







