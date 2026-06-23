A graphic advertises a produce giveaway at South Hayward Market with pre-registration on July 11th, featuring illustrations of vegetables in the foreground and a blurred background of people.
Eden Youth

Hosted by

Eden Youth

About this event

7.11 Produce Giveaways Pre-Registration

27212 Calaroga Ave

Hayward, CA 94545, USA

1:00PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

1:30PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

2:00PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

2:30PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

3:00PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

3:30PM
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

Waitlist / Walk In
Free
Available until Aug 1

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.


Please note:

  • Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.
  • Produce will be distributed while supplies last.
  • Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.
  • Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.

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