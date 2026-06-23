7.11 Produce Giveaways Pre-Registration

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About this event
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.
Please note:
We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.
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