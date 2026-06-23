7.11 Produce Giveaways Pre-Registration

We’re testing scheduled pickup time frames to help make arrivals more convenient and support a smoother distribution process for our volunteers and attendees.





Please note:

Choosing a pickup time frame does not guarantee a produce bag or an exact pickup time.

Produce will be distributed while supplies last.

Pre-registration is used to help us estimate demand and plan produce purchases with Mandela Partners, and organize distribution logistics.

Spots are limited. Please select only one ticket per household. Duplicate registrations will be moved to the waiting list.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the full event, including music, community resources, and amazing local vendors throughout the market.