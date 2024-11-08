eventClosed

"Every Day Goal Calendar" by Simone Giertz - Unabridged Literary Arts' Gala Auction

Akimbo Bookshop, 714 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14607, USA

$150

Swedish inventor Simone Giertz created this beautiful piece which combines wall art with accountability. Track your healthy habits and goals with 365 individual lights made from gold-immersed printed circuit board over a bamboo frame. 19.5" x 11.75". Mint condition; (very) gently used.

