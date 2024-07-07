German Shepherd Rescue of NJ, Inc.
GSRNJ Donation Fees
Application Fee
$10
To apply as an adopter for one of the GSRNJ, you must complete and application and submit a $10 processing fee.
To apply as an adopter for one of the GSRNJ, you must complete and application and submit a $10 processing fee.
Spay/Neuter Deposit
$150
Young Adult Adoption Fee
$350
For dogs 1 to 3 years old
For dogs 1 to 3 years old
Adult Adoption Fee
$300
For dogs 4 to 6 years old
For dogs 4 to 6 years old
Senior Adoption Fee
$150
For dogs 7 years and older
For dogs 7 years and older
Puppy Adoption Fee
$400
For dogs up to 1 year old
For dogs up to 1 year old
