Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.'s shop

A Cookbook for All item
A Cookbook for All
$20

This 63 page cookbook was created by all the individuals with disabilities we support in our cooking training program. All proceeds will go directly back into our program to continue providing these supports and services.

This cookbook is a testament to the abilities and skills of those we serve. They poured their heart into this book and we hope you enjoy it.

We cannot guarantee them by Christmas. They have been ordered and we are waiting on the manufacturer. We will contact you as soon as they arrive.

Wood Kindling - Mini Bag item
Wood Kindling - Mini Bag
$5

Two Non-Profits One Mission - Supporting Individual with Disabilities.
Each purchase goes towards supporting employment for adults with disabilities at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. who manufacture these bags. The profit raised go to Runnin’ WJ Ranch to enable them to continue to provide therapeutic riding to children with disabilities.

Wood Kindling - Large Bag item
Wood Kindling - Large Bag
$10

Two Non-Profits One Mission - Supporting Individual with Disabilities.
Each purchase goes towards supporting employment for adults with disabilities at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. who manufacture these bags. The profit raised go to Runnin’ WJ Ranch to enable them to continue to provide therapeutic riding to children with disabilities.

Wrap Bracelet item
Wrap Bracelet
$15

Handmade wrap bracelet by our individuals with disabilities


Designs Vary.

Handmade Bracelet item
Handmade Bracelet
$3

Handmade bracelet by our individuals with disabilities


Sizes and Designs Vary

Handmade Bracelet with Charm item
Handmade Bracelet with Charm
$5

Handmade bracelet by our individuals with disabilities with Charm.


Sizes and Designs Vary.

Key Chain Bracelet item
Key Chain Bracelet
$5

Handmade key chain bracelet by our individuals with disabilities

Phone Holder Bracelet item
Phone Holder Bracelet
$5

Handmade cell phone holder bracelet by our individuals with disabilities

Blanket item
Blanket
$20

A Super Soft Plush Blanket that is 50x60. Stay cozy while supporting a great cause.

Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size L item
Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size L
$15

Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size L

Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size XL item
Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size XL
$15

Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size XL

Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size 2XL item
Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size 2XL
$15

Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size 2XL

Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size 3XL item
Battle of the Bands T-Shirt Size 3XL
$15

Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size 3XL

Hand Fans item
Hand Fans
$3
Backyard Tumbling Tower Set
$125
1 LB Bag of Pecans item
1 LB Bag of Pecans
$13

1 pound bag of Jr. Mammoth Shelled and halved pecans.


1st crop of the 2025 season.


Shipping NOT available please pick up at local office.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing