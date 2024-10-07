Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.'s shop

This 63 page cookbook was created by all the individuals with disabilities we support in our cooking training program. All proceeds will go directly back into our program to continue providing these supports and services.



This cookbook is a testament to the abilities and skills of those we serve. They poured their heart into this book and we hope you enjoy it.



We cannot guarantee them by Christmas. They have been ordered and we are waiting on the manufacturer. We will contact you as soon as they arrive.