Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.'s shop

This 63 page cookbook was created by all the individuals with disabilities we support in our cooking training program. All proceeds will go directly back into our program to continue providing these supports and services.
This cookbook is a testament to the abilities and skills of those we serve. They poured their heart into this book and we hope you enjoy it.
We cannot guarantee them by Christmas. They have been ordered and we are waiting on the manufacturer. We will contact you as soon as they arrive.
Two Non-Profits One Mission - Supporting Individual with Disabilities.
Each purchase goes towards supporting employment for adults with disabilities at Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. who manufacture these bags. The profit raised go to Runnin’ WJ Ranch to enable them to continue to provide therapeutic riding to children with disabilities.
Handmade wrap bracelet by our individuals with disabilities
Designs Vary.
Handmade bracelet by our individuals with disabilities
Sizes and Designs Vary
Handmade bracelet by our individuals with disabilities with Charm.
Sizes and Designs Vary.
Handmade key chain bracelet by our individuals with disabilities
Handmade cell phone holder bracelet by our individuals with disabilities
A Super Soft Plush Blanket that is 50x60. Stay cozy while supporting a great cause.
Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size L
Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size XL
Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size 2XL
Grab your limited edition 2025 Battle of the Bands T-Shirt. Size 3XL
1 pound bag of Jr. Mammoth Shelled and halved pecans.
1st crop of the 2025 season.
Shipping NOT available please pick up at local office.
$
