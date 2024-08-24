SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO WORKSHOPS & SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

Ideal for lectures, demonstrations, makeup tutorials, or maker events such as candle and bath bomb making.
Ideal for lectures, demonstrations, makeup tutorials, or maker events such as candle and bath bomb making.
30-Seat Innovation Room: 45 minute workshop
$100
Perfect for skincare routines, haircare workshops, or beauty tutorials in a more interactive environment.
Perfect for skincare routines, haircare workshops, or beauty tutorials in a more interactive environment.
15-Seat Discovery Room: 45 minute workshop
$75
Designed for intimate group discussions, personal care tips, or small-scale product demonstrations.
Designed for intimate group discussions, personal care tips, or small-scale product demonstrations.
10-Seat Empowerment Room: 45 minute workshop
$50
Best suited for one-on-one consultations, exclusive product showcases, or mini-sessions.
Best suited for one-on-one consultations, exclusive product showcases, or mini-sessions.
Personal Youth Ambassador
$125
Enhance your vendor experience with the assistance of a dedicated Youth Ambassador. They can help with setup, breakdown, securing lunches, and completing small tasks to ensure your day runs smoothly. This is a great way to support our youth while maximizing your productivity.
Enhance your vendor experience with the assistance of a dedicated Youth Ambassador. They can help with setup, breakdown, securing lunches, and completing small tasks to ensure your day runs smoothly. This is a great way to support our youth while maximizing your productivity.
Panel Shoutout
$200
Gain premium exposure for your brand by participating in our Panel Shoutout sessions during the Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo. This exclusive opportunity allows you to showcase your expertise, products, or services to an engaged audience, both in-person and online.
Details:
What You Get: Speaking Opportunity: Be featured as a panelist in one of our curated discussions on topics related to health, beauty, and wellness.
Brand Recognition: Your brand will be prominently mentioned during the panel introduction and closing remarks.
Marketing Exposure: Gain visibility through our event’s promotional materials, including the event program, website, and social media channels.
Networking: Connect with other industry leaders, influencers, and potential customers.
Gain premium exposure for your brand by participating in our Panel Shoutout sessions during the Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo. This exclusive opportunity allows you to showcase your expertise, products, or services to an engaged audience, both in-person and online.
Details:
What You Get: Speaking Opportunity: Be featured as a panelist in one of our curated discussions on topics related to health, beauty, and wellness.
Brand Recognition: Your brand will be prominently mentioned during the panel introduction and closing remarks.
Marketing Exposure: Gain visibility through our event’s promotional materials, including the event program, website, and social media channels.
Networking: Connect with other industry leaders, influencers, and potential customers.
Get The Bag Inclusion
$150
Maximize your brand’s reach by including your products or promotional materials in our exclusive Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo swag bags. These bags will be distributed to all attendees, ensuring that your brand leaves a lasting impression long after the event ends.
Maximize your brand’s reach by including your products or promotional materials in our exclusive Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo swag bags. These bags will be distributed to all attendees, ensuring that your brand leaves a lasting impression long after the event ends.