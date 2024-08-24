eventClosed

SERENITY & SLAY HEALTH AND BEAUTY EXPO WORKSHOPS & SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES

400 Oxford Valley Rd

Langhorne, PA 19047, USA

60-Seat Transformative Workshop Room: 45 minutes
$150
Ideal for lectures, demonstrations, makeup tutorials, or maker events such as candle and bath bomb making.
30-Seat Innovation Room: 45 minute workshop
$100
Perfect for skincare routines, haircare workshops, or beauty tutorials in a more interactive environment.
15-Seat Discovery Room: 45 minute workshop
$75
Designed for intimate group discussions, personal care tips, or small-scale product demonstrations.
10-Seat Empowerment Room: 45 minute workshop
$50
Best suited for one-on-one consultations, exclusive product showcases, or mini-sessions.
Personal Youth Ambassador
$125
Enhance your vendor experience with the assistance of a dedicated Youth Ambassador. They can help with setup, breakdown, securing lunches, and completing small tasks to ensure your day runs smoothly. This is a great way to support our youth while maximizing your productivity.
Panel Shoutout
$200
Gain premium exposure for your brand by participating in our Panel Shoutout sessions during the Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo. This exclusive opportunity allows you to showcase your expertise, products, or services to an engaged audience, both in-person and online. Details: What You Get: Speaking Opportunity: Be featured as a panelist in one of our curated discussions on topics related to health, beauty, and wellness. Brand Recognition: Your brand will be prominently mentioned during the panel introduction and closing remarks. Marketing Exposure: Gain visibility through our event’s promotional materials, including the event program, website, and social media channels. Networking: Connect with other industry leaders, influencers, and potential customers.
Get The Bag Inclusion
$150
Maximize your brand’s reach by including your products or promotional materials in our exclusive Serenity & Slay Health and Beauty Expo swag bags. These bags will be distributed to all attendees, ensuring that your brand leaves a lasting impression long after the event ends.

