An Autastic Masquerade Ball

3457 Bynum Dr

Farmville, NC 27828, USA

Children under 13
$15
Must be purchased with one adult ticket.
General admission
$25
This ticket is for 1 general admission for ages 13 and up.
Family of 4
$75
This is for a family containing 4 people.
Family of 6
$125
This is for a family containing 6 people.
Autastic Sponsor
$100
Recognition as Autastic Sponsor Mention in event program Acknowledgment in event speeches
Bronze
$500
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on all event materials Logo placement on the event website and social media Mention in the event program Reserved seating for 4 guests Acknowledgment in event speeches
Silver Sponsor
$750
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on all event materials Logo placement on the event website and social media Quarter-page advertisement in the event program Reserved seating for 6 guests Acknowledgment in event speeches Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all event materials Prominent placement of your logo on the event website and social media Half-page advertisement in the event program VIP table for 8 guests Acknowledgment in press releases and event speeches Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags
Title Sponsor
$2,000
Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all event materials Prime placement of your logo on the event website and social media Full-page advertisement in the event program VIP table for 10 guests with premium seating Acknowledgment in press releases and event speeches Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags

