An Autastic Masquerade Ball

This ticket is for 1 general admission for ages 13 and up.
Family of 4
$75
groupTicketCaption
This is for a family containing 4 people.
Family of 6
$125
groupTicketCaption
This is for a family containing 6 people.
Autastic Sponsor
$100
Recognition as Autastic Sponsor
Mention in event program
Acknowledgment in event speeches
Bronze
$500
Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor on all event materials
Logo placement on the event website and social media
Mention in the event program
Reserved seating for 4 guests
Acknowledgment in event speeches
Silver Sponsor
$750
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on all event materials
Logo placement on the event website and social media
Quarter-page advertisement in the event program
Reserved seating for 6 guests
Acknowledgment in event speeches
Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on all event materials
Prominent placement of your logo on the event website and social media
Half-page advertisement in the event program
VIP table for 8 guests
Acknowledgment in press releases and event speeches
Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags
Title Sponsor
$2,000
Recognition as a Title Sponsor on all event materials
Prime placement of your logo on the event website and social media
Full-page advertisement in the event program
VIP table for 10 guests with premium seating
Acknowledgment in press releases and event speeches
Opportunity to provide branded items for guest gift bags
