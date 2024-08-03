2025 Fall Clubs

Join us for a flavorful journey through the seasons as we explore creative, hands-on cooking projects inspired by seasonal ingredients and traditions.
Important Note: This club is designed for students who are adventurous eaters and who do not have any food allergies or food aversions, as we will be working with a wide variety of ingredients.
Report on our school news! Join the News Club to have fun discovering exciting stories, sharing your voice, and becoming a real kid reporter!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing