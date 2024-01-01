2024 Sponsorships

On behalf of the Opportunity Foundation of Sonoma County, formerly known as the Sonoma County Hardship Fund, we invite you to join us in making a significant impact in our community. Established in May 2020, our nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting and connecting small businesses, our youth, and families, as well as fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship in Sonoma County.

Our focus is to provide the community with opportunities for business education and experience through partnerships with small businesses that in turn receive increased support, navigational guidance, and enhanced access to local resources. Additionally, one of the foundation’s primary goals is to increase access for underserved youth and families, allowing them to foster their business ideas and aspirations and create a brighter future for themselves and our community.





A key strategy in this effort is collaborating with schools to identify interested students and provide individualized support to address their diverse needs throughout the school year. Our efforts encompass addressing hardships, supporting educational initiatives, facilitating extracurricular activities, and implementing mentorship programs to empower them for success.

Sonoma County is known for its vibrant community spirit and entrepreneurial drive. However, we also recognize the unique challenges faced by those striving for success, especially in the face of financial hardships. We serve as a beacon of hope, with our impact being tangible at the grassroots level and recognized at state and county levels.

To sustain our growth and continue our impactful work, we are seeking funding partnerships from individuals and organizations in our community. Your support will enable us to provide essential resources, mentorship, and financial aid to families, youth, and small businesses in underserved communities. Together, we can help build a stronger, more resilient Sonoma County. Your support is vital to the success of our familial and small business ecosystem. Our sponsorship levels and associated benefits are below for your consideration.

For questions about our organization or additional partnership opportunities, please contact me directly at 707-483-4502. Our tax ID # is 85-1171751.

Respectfully,

Sally Lopez

Executive Director