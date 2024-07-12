The Prelude "Step Into The SZN"

Your support will ensure that dance continues to be a source of joy, expression, and cultural enrichment for our community. This ticket includes dinner, your assistance with removing financial barriers for deserving students, and an opportunity to mingle with fellow patrons that share the same passion of the arts.
Arabesque Ambassador
$1,200
Unlock tremendous value and support a worthy cause with this! By sponsoring, you’ll receive 4 exclusive tickets to the Detroit Dance Foundation 2024 Soirée, provide one student tuition dance scholarships for the 2024-2025 season, and contribute significantly to the overall growth and success of the Detroit Dance Foundation. Join us in making a difference in our community through the power of dance.
Pirouette Partner
$5,000
Become a Champion for Detroit Dance! Your sponsorship of the Detroit Dance Foundation's 2024 Soirée is more than just an investment, it's an opportunity to make a lasting impact. Here's what your sponsorship includes: An Exclusive Evening of Dance: Enjoy 10 tickets to the 2024 Soirée, a night filled with unforgettable performances by Detroit's most talented dancers. Mingle with fellow patrons who share your passion for the arts! Nurturing the Next Generation: Fund four student tuition dance scholarships for the 2024-2025 season. Your generosity will directly impact the lives of aspiring dancers, helping them reach their full potential.
