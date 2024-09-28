One Ticket for The Happy Humidor Raffle. The winner will be drawn live on Jackson Lodge's Facebook page on Tuesday, November 19th, at 9 pm. You do not have to present to win. Must be 21 or Older to enter the Raffle. ID must be present with proof of age at time of pick up or delivery. Local delivery or pickup from Delaware, no shipping. Make our Happy Humidor your Happy Humidor! Good luck to all, and thank you for your support of Jackson Lodge No. 19.

One Ticket for The Happy Humidor Raffle. The winner will be drawn live on Jackson Lodge's Facebook page on Tuesday, November 19th, at 9 pm. You do not have to present to win. Must be 21 or Older to enter the Raffle. ID must be present with proof of age at time of pick up or delivery. Local delivery or pickup from Delaware, no shipping. Make our Happy Humidor your Happy Humidor! Good luck to all, and thank you for your support of Jackson Lodge No. 19.

seeMoreDetailsMobile