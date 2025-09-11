3rd Annual Rent Party Auction

Step right up, ladies and gents, and give your four-legged pal a taste of the Roaring Twenties! This 1-month digital BarkBox gift certificate is the cat’s pajamas—well, the dog’s pajamas—and comes with all the bells and whistles to keep your pup struttin’ like a true 1920s socialite.

This certificate never expires and can be redeemed for either:

🐶 Classic BarkBox – featuring plush toys perfect for gentle pups

🦴 Super Chewer Box – packed with natural rubber and hard nylon toys for the heavy hitters (no fluff here, folks!)

Each monthly box includes:

• 2 toys

• 2 bags of treats

• 1 chew

Perfect for pampering your pup or gifting to a fellow dog-loving flapper or fella, this prize will have tails wagging faster than the Charleston.

Place your bid and let your pup live the high life!