3rd Annual Rent Party Auction

Step right up, ladies and gents, and give your four-legged pal a taste of the Roaring Twenties! This 1-month digital BarkBox gift certificate is the cat’s pajamas—well, the dog’s pajamas—and comes with all the bells and whistles to keep your pup struttin’ like a true 1920s socialite.
This certificate never expires and can be redeemed for either:
🐶 Classic BarkBox – featuring plush toys perfect for gentle pups
🦴 Super Chewer Box – packed with natural rubber and hard nylon toys for the heavy hitters (no fluff here, folks!)
Each monthly box includes:
• 2 toys
• 2 bags of treats
• 1 chew
Perfect for pampering your pup or gifting to a fellow dog-loving flapper or fella, this prize will have tails wagging faster than the Charleston.
Place your bid and let your pup live the high life!
Step aside, candy-aisle classics! This luxurious milk chocolate collection from Fruition Chocolate Works is crafted for true connoisseurs, featuring rich “dark milk” bars that blend creamy sweetness with bold, nuanced cocoa. It’s the kind of indulgence that would make any flapper or fella swoon.
With four standout flavors—from silky brown butter to bourbon-infused delights—this set brings pure Roaring Twenties decadence to your doorstep.
Go on, old sport—place your bid and treat yourself to a taste worth savoring!
