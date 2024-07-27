SHOP WITH RRUFF

Our premium pet emergency kit is for dogs between 30 and 70 lbs., the Pet Evac Big Dog Pak is designed with your pet in mind. Everything you need to be prepared for an emergency, evacuation or travel. From the red and black backpack to the well-thought-out pet first aid kit, this pack has everything to keep your pet safe for up to 72 hours. You will have peace of mind that you are ready for any situation with this pet emergency kit.
Our premium pet emergency kit is for dogs between 30 and 70 lbs., the Pet Evac Big Dog Pak is designed with your pet in mind. Everything you need to be prepared for an emergency, evacuation or travel. From the red and black backpack to the well-thought-out pet first aid kit, this pack has everything to keep your pet safe for up to 72 hours. You will have peace of mind that you are ready for any situation with this pet emergency kit.
Premium Bucket Seat Cover
$20
These special bucket seat covers are no longer being made. They are perfect for your car, truck, SUV, van or RV
Price includes shipping. Made of waterproof polyester, easy to clean, side flaps, quilted and padded, easy to install. These are new, but some are open package
These special bucket seat covers are no longer being made. They are perfect for your car, truck, SUV, van or RV
Price includes shipping. Made of waterproof polyester, easy to clean, side flaps, quilted and padded, easy to install. These are new, but some are open package
2025 RRUFF Pawesome Pets Calendar
$10
The top 12 dogs from the Calendar Contest are featured in order of finish. 1/2 price sale
The top 12 dogs from the Calendar Contest are featured in order of finish. 1/2 price sale