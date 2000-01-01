COME GET YOUR TICKETS!!!





Starting the spring with a "7 Days of Art" raffle. 7 days and 7 original pieces by me, The Artist Drip.

Raffle tickets are $20 each, or you can get 3 tickets for $40 or 5 tickets for $75. This raffle is for raising money to help fund a BIG project I've been working on, and hopefully, it will be released by july 4th.





How it works:





-For the next 7, Im raffling off 7 original copies of my ALL TIME FAVORITE pieces I've ever done (one piece a day).

- Each night, I'll i will write down the winner of that days raffle.

- Then, the following week each raffle winner will be announced on the same day of that pieces raffle.



