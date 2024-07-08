Magical Tails - 8 Wagnificent Years of Lucky 13 Rescue Fundraiser

14701 Mission Rd

Leawood, KS 66224, USA

General Admission Ticket -Single
$85
Includes food, open bar, and take home doggie bag.
Alakazam Sponsor
$5,000
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials: • Reserved table for 10 at event • Company name and logo listed on special thank you banner displayed at event • Doggie bag branded with your company logo • Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Abracadabra Sponsor
$2,500
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials: • Tabletop display in catering area • (8) tickets to event • Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Enchanter Sponsor
$1,000
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials: • (6) tickets to event • Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag • Free advertisement on the event screen
Presto Sponsor
$500
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing • (4) tickets to event • Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Shazam Sponsor
$250
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing • (2) tickets to event • Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Screen Sponsor
$100
Advertise your company to a targeted audience of area residents. Ads will be on a loop displayed during the event.
Houdini $50- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$50
$50
Houdini $100- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$100
$100
Houdini $250- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$250
$250
Houdini $500- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$500
$500
$

