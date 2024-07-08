Magical Tails - 8 Wagnificent Years of Lucky 13 Rescue Fundraiser

Includes food, open bar, and take home doggie bag.
Includes food, open bar, and take home doggie bag.
Alakazam Sponsor
$5,000
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• Reserved table for 10 at event
• Company name and logo listed on special thank you banner displayed at event
• Doggie bag branded with your company logo
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• Reserved table for 10 at event
• Company name and logo listed on special thank you banner displayed at event
• Doggie bag branded with your company logo
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Abracadabra Sponsor
$2,500
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• Tabletop display in catering area
• (8) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• Tabletop display in catering area
• (8) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Enchanter Sponsor
$1,000
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• (6) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Free advertisement on the event screen
• Prominent sponsor recognition on all event marketing and promotional materials:
• (6) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Free advertisement on the event screen
Presto Sponsor
$500
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (4) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (4) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Shazam Sponsor
$250
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (2) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
• Name listed on event website and social media marketing
• (2) tickets to event
• Company promotional piece included in attendee doggie bag
Screen Sponsor
$100
Advertise your company to a targeted audience of area residents. Ads will be on a loop displayed during the event.
Advertise your company to a targeted audience of area residents. Ads will be on a loop displayed during the event.
Houdini $50- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$50
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Houdini $100- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$100
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Houdini $250- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$250
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Houdini $500- Can't make it but would love to donate!
$500
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.
Would love to support your cause as I cannot attend the event.